In Com Staff July 03 2019, 5.50 pm July 03 2019, 5.50 pm

When Ram Charan starrer Yevadu released, it did not just mint a lot of money at the box office but also got applauded by critics. Yevadu was an action film co-written and directed by Vamsi Paidipally. The film featured Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Amy Jackson, Shruti Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles, while Sai Kumar, Jayasudha and Rahul Dev played supporting roles. Now, according to the latest reports, the film is all set to be remade in Hindi. Reportedly, Dil Raju will be producing this film which will be helmed by Milap Zaveri. The report also states that Dil Raju wants to co-produce this film with Bollywood director-producer Nikhil Advani.

The report also states that the Nikhil Advani and Milap Zaveri had recently seen Yevadu and decided that the film had enough masala to be remade for Hindi audience. Yevadu was produced by Dil Raju under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. So, it makes sense that the same producer was keen on bankrolling the Bollywood remake as well. While not much is known about this venture yet, it will be interesting to see who gets chosen to play the pivotal roles in the remake. Reportedly, the pre-production work has already begun and finishing touches are being given to the Hindi script. Soon, actors will be chosen for the remake too.