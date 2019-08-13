In Com Staff August 13 2019, 1.37 pm August 13 2019, 1.37 pm

Filmmaker and actor Major Ravi is best known for his movies that deal with the Indian Army and their wonders. Major Ravi entered the showbiz after serving the Indian Army for about two decades. Though he has been making films dealing with only the Army subject, the director had revealed he wanted to make a different kind of film with Mohanlal in the lead. But for almost two years now, fans have not gotten a single project from the director. While it was being said that his next will be with Nivin Pauly, now reports are stating that his next film will in fact be with Dileep!

The reports state that although the director had announced his film with Nivin Pauly, he will go ahead and do the project with Dileep first. Reports also mention that the plot of the film is set in Kashmir. Now, after the whole Article 370 debacle, whether the makers will decide to shoot there or not, that is yet to be known. This is also said to be a war film and is proposed to be shot at the Indo-Pak border. The director’s last release was 1971: Beyond Borders and it failed to make any waves at the Box Office. What is to be seen now is whether he is able to come up with a fresh plot and show what the audience wants.

Meanwhile, Dileep has several films with directors like Priyadarshan, Sugeeth, Vysakh, Santosh Sethumadhavan, Nadirshah, P Balachandrakumar, and Joshiy. The actor’s next release will be Jack Daniel, which is touted to be an action thriller. Actors Arjun Sarja and Anju Kurian will also be seen in pivotal roles. The film is said to have many impressive action sequences and Dileep’s fans are eagerly waiting to see it! Stay tuned for more updates…