Janapriyanayakan Dileep has been off the big screens for a while now. Ever since the whole actress abduction case allegation, the actor has stayed away from the limelight as much as possible. But it seems now that the actor is ready to break onto the screens once again. While he was just seen in the film Shubharathri, the actor is also working on Professor Dinkan and Jack Daniel. Now, according to reports, Dileep is set to be next seen in a film directed by actor Vineeth Kumar. Vineeth's directorial debut was Ayal Njanalla, which released in 2015 and now he is set to make a movie with Dileep!

A report in a leading media states that Dileep will be seen in this film by Vineeth but no other details are out regarding this. Hopefully, we will hear an official announcement regarding this soon and the rest of the cast and crew will also be revealed. Dileep will probably begin shooting for this once he is done with the shoot of Jack Daniel. The movie, directed by S. L. Puram Jayasurya, has Dileep playing the lead role and it will also star Tamil actor Arjun in a pivotal role. It is being reported that actress Anju Kurian has been signed up as the female lead. Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran has been roped in as the cinematographer for this movie. It is said to be a commercial flick with a lot of action-packed sequences. Jack Daniel is being helmed by SL Puram Jayasurya. It is a much-awaited film of Dileep's and fans are eager to watch it on the big screen.

Dileep’s latest release was Shubharathri and it has received great reviews from the audience as well as the critics. The film has been directed by Vyasan K P and it has been bankrolled by Abraham Mathew. Dileep’s wife's role is being played by Anu Sithara. Stay tuned…