Dimple Queen Rachita Ram to do cameo in Srimurali's Bharaate!

TV actress turned silver screen idol Rachita Ram made a splash in Sandalwood with her very first movie Bulbul, in 2013! Six years down the line she has gone on to become one of the most sought after actresses in the industry and has also starred alongside almost all of the top heroes. Her career has been a highly decorated one with many awards and nominations! Rachita is being considered a lucky charm by many filmmakers and is now being asked to make special appearances in a lot of movies and she is also obliging them! We now have details regarding another such project!

Rachita Ram and Srimurali starred together as the lead pair in Rathaavara and will now again be seen together in Srimurali's upcoming movie Bharaate. However, this time Rachita will only appear in a cameo. A Sandalwood industry insider says, "Rachita Ram will be seen in the title track of Srimurali's Bharaate. The director wanted to take up the buzz for the movie and felt adding Rachita Ram to the song will help that!" Bharaate is an action family drama, directed by Chethan Kumar and will have Sreeleela as the female lead. This song sequence, choreographed by Mohan, will be shot on an extravagant set with over 200 dancers and junior artistes being a part of it.

Bharaate will be the first time that the 3 brothers - Sai Kumar, Ravi Shankar and Ayyappa P Sharma, will be seen together on screen! This movie will have music by Arjun Janya and Giresh Gowda's cinematography, while Chethan Kumar himself has penned the lyrics for all five songs in the movie's album! Meanwhile, Rachita has Rustum and I Love You in post-production, while her Anand, April and Ayogya 2 are in various stages of production. Apart from Bharaate, she will also be seen in a special song for Abhishek Gowda's Amar! It would be interesting to see how this song from Bharaate turns out!