Director & actor Karu Pazhaniappan campaigns for DMK’s Kanimozhi!

After working as an assistant in over four films, Karu Pazhaniappan made his directorial debut with the 2003 movie Parthiban Kanavu. This movie, starring Srikanth and Sneha (in dual roles), went on to become a blockbuster hit and also earned Pazhaniappan a Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Director! He is known as a firebrand who fearlessly voices his opinions on a number of social issues. His latest on screen appearance was in the recently released Natpe Thunai, which had Hiphop Adhi and Anagha in the lead. Coincidentally, this movie saw him play the role of a corrupt politician and he was the movie's antagonist! Now, Karu Pazhaniappan is turning a politician in real life too.

A photo of Karu Pazhaniappan campaigning for DMK's MP candidate Kanimozhi is going viral on the internet! Kanimozhi is contesting the upcoming Parliamentary elections from the Thoothukudi constituency and as the campaigning is hitting a fever pitch, Karu Pazhaniappan voicing his support for Kanimozhi is seen as a big boost for the DMK party! Talking about this, a DMK party worker said, "Karu Pazhaniappan campaigning for us is a big boost, ahead of the upcoming elections. We are sure that the people will receive him and his speeches, well!" On the movie front, Karu Pazhaniappan's last directorial was the 2013 movie Jannal Oram. After a gap of over 6 years, he is also returning to direction with the Arulnithi starrer Pughazhendhi Enum Naan. As the title itself suggests (words from a swearing in ceremony), this movie will be a political entertainer.

After establishing himself as a notable public speaker and a debate specialist, Karu Pazhaniappan is also hosting a talk show on a famous TV channel! Almost all of his movies have been well received by the audiences and have become critically acclaimed. Karu Pazhaniappan has also won a State Award for Best Script Writer, for his work in the 2011 movie Sadhurangam. His first on screen appearance was in his own directorial Mandhira Punnagai, in the year 2010! Let's see if he is just involving himself with the campaigning for this election or whether he jumps into politics, full on! Stay tuned for further updates!