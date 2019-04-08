image
  3. Regional
Director & actor Karu Pazhaniappan campaigns for DMK’s Kanimozhi!

Regional

Director & actor Karu Pazhaniappan campaigns for DMK’s Kanimozhi!

Kanimozhi is contesting the upcoming Parliamentary elections from the Thoothukudi constituency and Karu Pazhaniappan has voiced his support for the party

back
CampaigningDMKKanimozhiKaru PazhaniappanLok Sabha electionsLok Sabha Elections 2019politicsTrending In South
nextAthiran trailer: Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi's next is full of screams, thrills and fear!

within