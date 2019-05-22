Director Ajay Gnanamuthu denies rumours of Anurag Kashyap being the villain in Chiyaan Vikram's next!

In Com Staff May 22 2019, 10.07 pm May 22 2019, 10.07 pm

It was revealed recently that Chiyaan Vikram is all set to be seen in his next yet-to-be-titled movie with director Ajay Gnanamuthu. The director is known for his films like Imaikkaa Nodigal and DeMonte Colony. Needless to say, fans were very happy to hear this and they have been waiting for more and more updates on this film ever since. The actor will begin shooting for the action thriller this August and it will release in April, next year. Details regarding the lead actress have not been announced yet either. Rumour mills were abuzz that Anurag Kashyap will be seen as the antagonist in this film. When we asked the director about this, he completely denied it.

Talking to us exclusively, Ajay said, ”The news is not true at all. Anurag has not been cast as the villain in our film. Announcements on the rest of the cast will be made soon.” Well, there you go, another rumour busted! For the uninitiated, Anurag Kashyap is a well known Bollywood director and he had made his acting debut in Kollywood through Ajay's Imaikkaa Nodigal as the scary psycho villain and the audience absolutely loved his performance in the film. It would have been interesting to see him act again as the villain. Although now that the director has denied this rumour, we wonder who will finally get that part. This film is bankrolled by Viacom 18, in association with Seven Screen Studio.

Chiyaan has a number of interesting movies like Mahavir Karna and Ponniyin Selvan, in the pipeline. Vikram will begin shooting for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyan Selvan, only after he is done shooting for this Ajay Gnanamuthu’s film. Fans are also gearing up for the release of Kadaram Kondan which has been produced by Kamal Haasan. It looks like the actor has several great films lined up!