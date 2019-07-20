In Com Staff July 20 2019, 4.43 pm July 20 2019, 4.43 pm

Thangar Bachan started his film career as a cinematographer and has worked as an able DoP in many films like Kaadhal Kottai, Bharathi, Pandavar Bhoomi, and Marumalarchi to name some. Later on, the direction bug bit him and Thangar made his debut as a director with Azhagi in 2002 which had Nanditha Das making her debut in Tamil film industry. The film also had Parthiban and Devayani and the film’s feel was elevated many notches up by maestro Ilayaraja’s music. Now, the director would be calling the shots for a venture that would have his son Vijeeth as the hero.

Thangar had directed nine movies till date which are Solla Marandha Kadhai, Thendral, Chidambarathil Oru Appasamy, Pallikoodam, Onbadhu Roobai Nottu, Ammavin Kaipesi, and Kalavaadiya Pozhudhugal. For his tenth film, the cinematographer turned director will be helming a project for his son Vijeeth. Our sources say, “The film is yet to be titled and unlike Thangar’s earlier films, this film will not be village-based but a city-centric one. It is set in Chennai and will be full-fledged comedy commercial entertainer which the director had not ventured in hitherto”.