Director Anjali Menon gets emotional about late actress Sukumari on Facebook!

In Com Staff April 25 2019, 10.31 pm April 25 2019, 10.31 pm

Late actress Sukumari is a phenomenal legend without any doubts who holds a great variety of performances to her credit. She was one of the very few actresses who started her career with black and white films and slowly adapted into each and every new technological advancement in films. Starting her film career at the age of 10, Sukumari delivered memorable performances in films such as Chettathi, Kunjali Marakkar, Thacholi Othenan, Yakshi, Karinizhal, to name a few. She has also acted in a lot of Tamil films like Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Poovellam Un Vaasam, Pammal K Sammandham, Alaipayuthey.

Popular Malayalam director Anjali Menon, who has made films like Bangalore Days and Koode recently took to her social media space to share on a nostalgic post about Sukumari's performance. She shared the video song, Angila Nagarigam from the 1959 Tamil film, Ponnu Vilayum Bhoomi. The video song showcases Sukumari's acting prowess and her expressions and dance stand out in this video song. Anjali couldn't resist from sharing her excitement about Sukumari's performance. She stated that Sukumari stood out from all other actors with her distinctive performance. Anjali has never failed to celebrate good cinema and this social media post is a reflection of the same.

Anjali Menon's last directorial venture was Koode that came out last year with Prithviraj, Parvathy, and Nazriya in the lead roles. This feel-good family drama marked the silver screen comeback of Nazriya after a long gap of four years. The film was poured with love and support from the audience and the reviews also turned out to be in favour of the makers. Anjali is currently busy with the script works of her next film.