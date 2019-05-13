Director Anjali Menon is all praise for Parvathy and the team of Uyare

In Com Staff May 13 2019, 2.24 pm May 13 2019, 2.24 pm

Actress Parvathy Thiruvoth must be a happy lady as she is flooded with praises from the industry and the audience for her intense and realistic performance as Pallavi Raveendran in Uyare. This Manu Ashokan directorial opened to glowing reviews from the critics and the audience. The film talks about the life of an acid attack survivor who adapts slowly but steadily into the normal world and accomplishes her dreams of flying high. The film had an ensemble star cast that included Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Siddiqui, Prathap Pothen, Anarkali Marikar, and others. The film has got the attention of a lot of people and the latest to join that list is director Anjali Menon of Bangalore Days fame.

Anjali took to her social media space to share her love for the film. She was all praise for her friend, Parvathy. She also stated that the film was full of courage and it was the best takeaway for her, from the film. Anjali praised the producers' courage to bankroll this film and the writers' courage to pen a story of this intensity. Anjali has never failed to appreciate good cinema and this post is a reflection of that. Parvathy reacted to Anjali's post with a love reaction and the single emoticon indeed explained the beautiful relationship the duo share. Parvathy has acted in Anjali's two directorial films, Bangalore Days and Koode. Parvathy had a very memorable and strongly written character in both the films that stood in the hearts of the fans for a long time.

She will be next seen in director Aashiq Abu's Virus, which is scheduled to hit the screens on June 7. Parvathy will soon start to shoot for her untitled next film with director Mahesh Narayanan of Take Off fame. Produced by Anto Joseph, she will be sharing screen space with Fahadh Faasil in this film.