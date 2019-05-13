  3. Regional
Director Anjali Menon is all praise for Parvathy and the team of Uyare

Regional

Director Anjali Menon is all praise for Parvathy and the team of Uyare

Actress Parvathy Thiruvoth flooded with praises from the industry for her intense and realistic performance as Pallavi Raveendran in Uyare.

back
Anarkali MarikarAnjali MenonAsif AliMahesh Narayanan ​Manu AshokanParvathyParvathy ThiruvothPrathap PothenSiddiquiTovino ThomasTrending In SouthUyare
nextKanchana 3 enters 25th day in theaters with Rs 130 crores worldwide gross

within