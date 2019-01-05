"Director Bala isn't a mean person", certifies Dhruv Vikram

Chiyaan Vikram’s son Dhruv Vikram’s maiden film, Varmaa, will be hitting the screens next month on February 14th for Valentine’s weekend. This Arjun Reddy remake, directed by Bala, will be released in TN by Sakthi Film Factory. Dhruv has already made a mark with his smart looks and the teaser of the film made a good first impression among the audience. In a recent interview to a media portal, the youngster opened up about his experience doing Varmaa. Some excerpts from his chat follow below.

“I had a tougher time doing the light-hearted scenes in Varmaa, compared to the sad, serious and intense scenes. Since I play a doctor in the film, I interacted with my friends in the field and learned some of the basics. Bala sir made sure to tweak Arjun Reddy to suit my personality. He has seen me from a very young age, and I didn’t feel odd being around him at all. He does get strict at times but isn’t a very mean person as is being portrayed by some.”

Dhruv admitted that without director Bala’s guidance, he couldn’t have pulled off an intense, impactful film like Arjun Reddy. He, in fact, openly states that he was scared before starting the shooting, due to the high benchmark set by Arjun Reddy which starred Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role.