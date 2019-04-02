Director Bala to join hands with GV Prakash again for his next project!

In Com Staff May 07 2019, 11.39 am May 07 2019, 11.39 am

After a lot of buzz and hoopla, it had been announced that director Bala would be directing the Tamil remake of the super hit Telugu movie Arjun Reddy. The team then went on to choose Chiyaan Vikram's son Dhruv as the project's hero, making it his debut acting venture! Titled Varmaa, this movie also finished shooting and even completed the post-production formalities till the first copy got ready! However, the movie's makers E4 Entertainment weren't too happy with the outcome and decided to scrap the project due to creative differences and redo the entire movie.

The whole cast and crew were discarded with the exception of hero Dhruv, who was retained to play the lead and an entirely new cast and technical team have been roped in. This new remake of Arjun Reddy has been titled Adithya Varma and the shoot is currently happening! Meanwhile, director Bala is all ready to begin work on his next project. A source close to Bala's team reveals, "Bala sir has started his next project and will be signing up GV Prakash to score the music for this film!" There are also a lot of speculations that Suriya might be roped in to play the lead in this new project!

Bala's last release was Naachiyaar, which had GV Prakash, Ivana and Jyothika in the lead. GVP had scored the music for this film as well as Bala's earlier directorial Paradesi. Suriya is awaiting the release of his NGK, which will be followed by his Kaappaan. He will soon be beginning work for his 38th movie, which is to be directed by Sudha Kongara of Irudhi Suttru fame. Watch this space for further updates...