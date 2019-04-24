  3. Regional
Director Bala’s associate Nandhan Subbarayan to make his debut with a crime thriller

The upcoming film directed by debutant Nandhan Subbarayan has been titled Mayuran. Nandhan has worked with director Bala in Nandha and Pithamagan.

