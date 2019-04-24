Director Bala’s associate Nandhan Subbarayan to make his debut with a crime thriller

In Com Staff April 24 2019, 7.47 pm April 24 2019, 7.47 pm

Mayuran is the name of an upcoming film directed by debutant Nandhan Subbarayan. He has worked with director Bala in Nandha and Pithamagan. Perhaps that would explain his first name. Nandhan has attempted to record the happenings in a hostel in Mayuran which is slated to be a crime thriller. Anjan Dev plays the hero while Asmitha, an alumnus from National School of Drama essays the female lead. The film has taken in many artists from Koothu-P-Pattarai in its star cast.

About the film, the director was quoted as saying, “Mayuran is about the happenings in a hostel. A guy goes missing from the hostel and his friends go on a search operation. On the way, they come across so many unexpected things which change their perception”. Supporting cast includes Balaji Radhakrishnan, Anandsamy, Vela Ramamurthy and Amudhavanan in crucial roles. The story of the film is set in Chidambaram and the unit is said to have shot in the temple town as well as Karaikaal and Pudhucherry.

Nandhan Subbarayan also adds that he had tried a non-linear type of narration in Mayuran which would augment the thrill factor in the film. The film has completed shooting and also post-production. Recently it went for Censor certification and the officials had accorded the film a clean U despite it being a crime thriller. Apparently the officials liked the way of narration and appreciated the crew. Nandhan is expecting a May release for his film.