Siddarthsrinivas April 10 2019, 4.45 pm April 10 2019, 4.45 pm

Right from when Vijay Sethupathi was called in for the launch of Cheran’s last film Thirumanam, media outlets down in Kollywood have always been putting out speculations on the director and the actor joining hands. And undeniably so, birdies have come up saying that the director is indeed penning a script for Vijay Sethupathi, and will be meeting him with for a final narration very soon. “Cheran and Vijay Sethupathi have been on very good terms for a long while, and they will be coming together for a film next year. Work is in progress for Cheran’s script, which will be locked in a month,” says a source close to the director.

Recently, Cheran was in all praise of Vijay Sethupathi for his stunning performance in Super Deluxe. “Firstly, for agreeing to play a transgender. And then, to unflinchingly show the painful struggles faced by the community. Without caring too much about his image, this actor trusted his profession thoroughly. Salute Vijay Sethupathi, you are another Sivaji,” tweeted the director, comparing Vijay Sethupathi to late legend Sivaji Ganesan. Speaking about the film, he tweeted, “Super Deluxe has answers about good, bad and our faith in God. The dirt isn’t outside, it just runs within us alone. Even though the film has profanity and uncomfortable scenes, the director has put in a lot of work to find perfect locations, casting and cinematography.”

Director Cheran on the verge of finishing his script for Vijay Sethupathi!

Cheran’s next release would be as an actor, as he will be seen in the crime thriller Rajavukku Check, which is gearing up for release soon.