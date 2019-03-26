Director CS Amudhan's sarcastic reply to Shane Warne over Ashwin issue will surely leave you in splits

The Indian Premier League has always been the biggest talking point every year. But, it looks like this season will not be forgotten very soon. On Monday night, the clash between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab, took a controversial turn when KXIP skipper Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed England batsman Jos Buttler in a unique way by mankading the Rajasthan Royals opener without giving him any warning. For the uninitiated, manakading simply means if the non-striker is out of his ground from the moment the ball comes into play, to the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the bowler is permitted to attempt to run him out. This obviously led to a Twitter war over whether he was right in doing so or not.

Shane Warne has been posting his thoughts on Twitter since last night and asking BCCI to correct this. He posted a message saying it was a disgraceful and embarrassing act from Ashwin and that we need to set better examples for young boys and girls playing cricket. While many replied, it was Thamizh Padam fame director CS Amudhan’s reply to Shane Warne that caught our eyes! The director is known for his sarcastic remarks and this too he posted a reply filled with sarcasm. He wrote, “This is outrageous from @twitter there has to be a warning system or something... I nearly choked on my water... & spat it all on the person before me. Who will take responsibility for this? Pls put systems in place. (sic)”

This is outrageous from @twitter there has to be a warning system or something....I nearly choked on my water....& spat it all on the person before me. Who will take responsibility for this? Pls put systems in place. https://t.co/V9oaVgtGdP — CS Amudhan (@csamudhan) March 26, 2019

Recently he also commented on the PM Narendra Modi biopic trailer and sarcastically wrote that ‘he can’t better this’. Well, while the controversy over Ashwin’s actions thicken, it is sure a relief to see such sarcastic jokes from the director.