Director Dhanush is all set to start his second project!

Dhanush has a packed schedule, thanks to his line-up of films. His Vada Chennai will hit the screens on October 17 while Enai Noki Paayum Thota will release during Diwali on November 6. Maari 2 is also complete with respect to its shoots and may release this year-end or early next year.

The star all-rounder has now shifted his focus to his 2nd directorial venture. The shoot of this film is said to begin on Wednesday, September 5 in Tirunelveli. While his first directorial Power Paandi was a family drama made on a modest budget, this is a far more ambitious film with a period segment too. The star has spent ample time and effort on the pre-production, planning and scouting location and is now raring to go and shoot the film as planned.

An official announcement is awaited regarding the production house. There is some confusion regarding this but Sri Thenandal Films are said to be the producers of Dhanush's grand sophomore directorial venture.

We are awe-struck by the speed and dedication with which Dhanush keeps moving from one film to the other, and also focuses on all the important departments of cinema and not just acting.