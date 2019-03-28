Director Gautham Menon wraps up his web series on late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa!

In Com Staff March 28 2019, 9.33 pm March 28 2019, 9.33 pm

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was a powerful personality and she made the people of the state very happy while she was in power. Since her death, many people have come forward with the idea of making a biopic on her and showcasing her illustrious life. Debutante A Priyadhaarshini, director Vijay, veteran Bharathiraja and Gautham Vasudev Menon have all taken up the task to show the world the former CM’s life. Now, the latest update is that Gautham Vasudev Menon, who is actually making a web series on her, has wrapped up the project's shoot!

Actor Vivek Rajagopal took to his social media profile and informed that the shoot has been wrapped up and that it has left him with a great experience. Recently, in an interview he revealed that he is one of the leads in the web series. Talking about his character, he also said, ”It is a very interesting character and it was a great experience working with Gautham Menon sir.” Along with this, he also added that the web series, reportedly titled Queen, will be ready for release in another two months time.

Ramya Krishnan will be essaying Jayalalithaa's role in this biopic and there are rumours that Viji Chandrasekar might be playing Sasikala's role. Reports also suggest that Indrajith Sukumaran will be seen essaying the role of legendary actor and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu - MGR, in this series. On Gautham Menon’s directorial ventures, his film with Dhanush - Enai Noki Paayum Thota might see the light of day very soon. Also, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this web series! Stay tuned for more updates.