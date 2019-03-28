image
Friday, March 29th 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Regional
Director Gautham Menon wraps up his web series on late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa!

Regional

Director Gautham Menon wraps up his web series on late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa!

Ramya Krishnan will be essaying Jayalalithaa's role in this biopic

back
A PriyadhaarshiniBharathirajaGautham MenonJayalalithaaRamya KrishnanTrending In SouthVijayViji ChandrasekarVivek RajagopalWeb series
nextNo halt for Nayanthara as she continues balancing two films despite all the drama!

within