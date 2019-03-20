image
Wednesday, March 20th 2019
English
Director Gautham Vasudev Menon to join the team of Arjun Reddy Tamil remake Adithya Varma?

Regional

Director Gautham Vasudev Menon to join the team of Arjun Reddy Tamil remake Adithya Varma?

Director Gautham Vasudev Menon might play the role of Dhruv Vikram's father in the film.

back
Adithya VarmaArjun ReddyBalaDhruv VikramGautham Vasudev MenonGireesaayaKabir SinghKiara AdvaniPriya Anand.Sandeep VangaShahid KapoorTrending In SouthVijay Deverakonda
nextAuraa Cinemas to fund a bilingual starring Aadhi Saikumar and Vedhika

within