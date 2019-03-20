Director Gautham Vasudev Menon to join the team of Arjun Reddy Tamil remake Adithya Varma?

Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy turned out to be a massive hit not only in Telugu but was recognised across the country as a super hit movie. Following this massive success, the movie was decided to be remade in other languages including Tamil and Hindi. The Bollywood version, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, has been titled Kabir Singh and is directed by Sandeep Vanga, who directed the original. The Tamil version was originally to be directed by Bala and starring Dhruv Vikram, had been titled Varmaa and had finished shoot with an expected release on Valentine's Day (February 14)! However, the makers - E4 Entertainment, were not happy with the first copy and decided to re-shoot the entire movie. The new version, directed by Gireesaaya - associate of Sandeep Vanga, has a totally revamped cast with Dhruv Vikram alone being retained from the earlier version. The shoot of this new version is currently on and we have an exciting update on a new addition to this movie's team.

Our source close to the movie's team said, "After a lot of deliberations, the team has zeroed in on Gautham Menon to play Dhruv's father's role in this movie. It has almost been finalised and we are expecting him to join the shoot, soon!" If this turns out to be a reality, it will indeed be interesting to see how the on screen chemistry between GVM and Dhruv works out! After the falling out between director Bala and the producers E4 Entertainment, it has been reported that Vikram himself has taken over the direct supervision of the entire movie and is involved right from casting to the day-to-day shoot and is working hard to ensure that this new version - titled Adithya Varma, turns out to be a successful launch for his son Dhruv.

Priya Anand, who made a successful comeback with RJ Balaji's LKG after a brief hiatus from Kollywood, has been signed on to play the second female lead's role. Bollywood actress Banita Sandhu, who shot to fame with the movie October, has been roped in to play the female lead. We also hear that the shoot of Adithya Varma is progressing rapidly in places in and around Chennai. Anbu Thasan of Kolamaavu Kokila and Youtube channel Black Sheep fame, is playing the role of Dhruv's friend in this movie. Stay tuned for further updates...