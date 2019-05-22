Director Karu Palaniappan learns Silambam for Chandra’s period film Kallan!

In Com Staff May 22 2019, 12.10 am May 22 2019, 12.10 am

Director Karu Palaniappan has earlier given us wonderful movies like Pirivom Sandhippom, Parthiban Kanavu, and Sadhurangam, to name a few. He was supposed to team up with Madhavan for a new project but it looks like the project did not take off. Now, the director has turned to act and he is working in a film titled Kallan, directed by journalist Chandra, who had earlier assisted directors Ameer and Ram. This film has been in production for a while and it will soon hit the screens. In Kallan, which deals with people who are professional hunters, Palaniappan has done a role which required him to wield the Silambam, one of the traditional martial arts of Tamil Nadu which is weapon based.

Talking about her film and Karu Palaniappan’s dedication, Chandra was quoted as saying, “Kallan is complete and is in the post-production stage now. It is an action based film and is set in a village near Theni, in Tamil Nadu. I wanted Palaniappan sir to do the lead role Velu. He read my script and was quite impressed with the research I had done. His character has to do many action sequences and he diligently trained for the same and performed the action sequences to perfection. He had also gone to the gym regularly to tone up his body for the character.”

This film Kallan is set in two time periods, one in 1975 where a small flashback portion happens and the other is between 1988 and 89. “The story is about a young man who knows only hunting. When the government bans hunting, he does not know what to do for a living and tries to steal a rich man’s house. This incident becomes the turning point in his life and what happens afterward is what the whole story of Kallan is all about,” Chandra elaborates. Newcomers Nithya and Maya play the female leads in this film, which has K’s music, MS Prabhu and Gopi Jagadheeswaran’s camera work and Ahmed’s editing.