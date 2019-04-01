image
Monday, April 1st 2019
English
  3. Regional
Director Lenin Bharathi comes down heavily on Vignesh Shivan and Superstar Rajinikanth

Regional

Director Lenin Bharathi comes down heavily on Vignesh Shivan and Superstar Rajinikanth

Lenin offered his opinions on the recent Radha Ravi-Nayanthara issue, and came down heavily on top filmmakers and stars

back
Lenin BharathinayantharaRadha RaviRajinikanthVignesh Shivan
nextPriya Anand to star in a web series after Adithya Varma!

within