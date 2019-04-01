Director Lenin Bharathi comes down heavily on Vignesh Shivan and Superstar Rajinikanth

In Com Staff April 01 2019, 9.19 pm April 01 2019, 9.19 pm

In a short span of time, director Lenin Bharathi of Merku Thodarchi Malai fame has established himself as a respectable filmmaker and an important voice in the industry. His views carry a certain amount of weight and he voices out for valid issues concerning the people. In a recent interview to a popular Tamil media house, Lenin offered his opinions on the recent Radha Ravi - Nayanthara issue, and came down heavily on top filmmakers and stars who resort to suggestive double meaning dialogues in their films for commercial gains.

“No doubt, what Radha Ravi said on stage was highly condemnable; he has been a serial offender for many years. Nayanthara deserves respect for her hard work and stature in the industry today. Vignesh Shivan’s tweet, condemning the people who clapped when Radha Ravi made those offensive comments on stage, is also reasonable and makes perfect sense. But the same Vignesh Shivan made Nayanthara mouth the word “podanum” to actor Parthiban in his hit film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. We all know that the word “podanum” carries a different meaning; it was repeatedly used in the film. Vignesh achieved commercial success with that film, and that suggestive word was heard by so many viewers (and kids) in many cinema halls."

He further added, "Radha Ravi’s speeches on-stage stem from the many double meaning dialogues that are used by our filmmakers and movie stars in their films. Even Superstar Rajinikanth had many such words used in his mega blockbuster Chandramukhi in his comedy scenes with Vadivelu and the woman playing his wife. That film wad celebrated by so many families across TN! Only when such suggestive scenes and dialogues are avoided will we see an overall change in the outlook towards the industry."

The director also added that many film industry women of lower stature have been at the receiving end of such sexual slander before this Nayanthara - Radha Ravi issue, and that such women never received this level of support and attention.