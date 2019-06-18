In Com Staff June 18 2019, 11.50 pm June 18 2019, 11.50 pm

Vijay Sethupathi is already awaiting an array of films but that hasn’t stopped him from signing new projects! It was just announced that his 33rd film will be directed by newcomer Venkata Krishna Roganth and will be bankrolled by Esakki Durai for Chandra Arts. The film will see Amala Paul as the lead actress and this is the first time ever that Sethupathi and Amala will be sharing the screen space. Now, another interesting revelation has been made! It has been announced that that director Magizh Thirumeni will be playing an important role in the film which is being tentatively called VSP33.

Gautham Menon took to Twitter to announce that Magizh, who last helmed the critically-acclaimed Arun Vijay-starrer Thadam, is all set to debut with this film. Interestingly, the director had earlier dubbed for or Anurag Kashyap in his Tamil debut, Imaikka Nodigal, co-starring Nayanthara and Atharvaa. It sure will be interesting to see another director stepping into the acting arena. Let’s see how this one goes. The shooting for this film has already started and a part of the first schedule will be in Ooty. Reports state that Vijay Sethupathi will be essaying the role of a musician and will be seen in a never seen before look. Besides Amala Paul, a foreigner is also said to be in the lead along with Vijay Sethupathi.

Here's Gautham Menon's tweet: