Director Muthiah repeatedly states that his Devarattam isn't a caste based film

The team of Devarattam met the press in Chennai today morning ahead of the film’s planned release on May 1. Three songs from the film were screened and hero Gautham Karthik impressed with his unbridled energy, dance moves and screen presence. All the team members raved about Gautham’s looks, performance and said that Devarattam will be a turning point and a stepping stone for him to become a big mass hero. Vela Ramamurthy (who has done a key role in the film) in fact claimed that Gautham will cross the marks set by his grandfather Muthuraman and father Karthik. Gautham clearly had a tough time taking in such words of praise and was blushing on stage.

The director of the film Muthiah made earnest efforts to position his film before the media. Based on his prior track record, he has this reputation of making films only centered on the ‘Thevar’ community. “Devarattam isn’t a film based just on the ‘Thevar’ caste; Devarattam is actually a folk dance form which is practiced by people of all castes. It’s a film which will be rich in family sentiments, focusing on the brother - sister angle in particular. Devarattam will also be high on action, though it won’t be unnecessarily violent”, said Muthiah. Since he was repeatedly insisting on the caste point, members of the press became restless beyond a point.

At the end of the press meet, producer Gnanavel Raja cheekily and openly said that Muthiah had indeed made another film based on the ‘Thevar’ caste but that the film will also have other native elements to engage and entertain the mass audience. “Repeatedly telling you all that Devarattam isn’t a caste based film is just his way of putting his point across that it’s a caste based film again. After Hari sir, Muthiah is the only director to score high with films rich in rural nativity. he has his spot safe for the next 15 years or so”, said Gnanavel.