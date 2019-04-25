  3. Regional
Director Muthiah repeatedly states that his Devarattam isn't a caste based film

Regional

Director Muthiah repeatedly states that his Devarattam isn't a caste based film

Devarattam is actually a folk dance form which is practiced by people of all castes.

back
DevarattamGautham KarthikMuthiahThevar
nextFormer MP Sebastian Paul accuses Tovino of casting his maiden vote, actor gives fitting reply!

within