Director of Rajinikanth’s Kaala miffed with Salman Khan, here's why!

Director Ranjith’s Kaala which had superstar Rajinikanth in the lead was a film which was widely appreciated for its portrayal of caste politics and the ideologies of the people, even though it did not crack big quarters at the box office. The director, who was in Goa to attend the screening of his own production Pariyerum Perumal at International Film Festival of India, expressed his disappointment on how his own directorial didn’t make it to the festival when a film like Tiger Zinda Hai had.

Ranjith said that it was difficult for him to understand how a film like Tiger Zinda Hai, which was not even critically acclaimed, got selected for the festival. The director said that such turns make him fight more and more.

On the other hand, Ranjith’s Pariyerum Perumal – a film which was widely celebrated all over the state for its realistic and hard-hitting portrayal of casteism and oppression, received a fantastic response from critics and audiences from all around the globe. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the film narrated the story of Perumal, a law college student who goes through a variety of insults and kicks in the society after the tragic loss of his dog Karuppi.

The IFFI this year had three films from the Tamil film industry apart from Pariyerum Perumal – Ram’s Peranbu, Chezhiyan’s To Let and Priya Krishnaswamy’s Baaram.