Director Omar Lulu blames Priya Prakash Varrier for Oru Adaar Love failure!

Oru Adaar Love made it to the headlines last year, thanks to the sensational wink of newbie Priya Prakash Varrier. Priya became an overnight celebrity with that wink and the film also started to gain attention from the audience nationwide. This teenage romantic drama had Priya Prakash Varrier, Roshan Abdul and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles and it was directed by Omar Lulu. The film released, earlier this year on February 14 on the account of Valentines' Day, with negative reviews and poor reception from the audience, the film turned out to be a disappointment at the box office.

Even after the release of the film, this Omar Lulu directorial was constantly making it to the headlines for one reason or other. Actress Noorin revealed that she was initially signed as the female lead, but after the popularity of Priya's wink, she was given more importance and the focus changed towards her. Following that, now it is director Omar Lulu's turn who points Priya Prakash Varrier to be one of the reasons for the film's failure. He shared that he had to change the scenes of the film and the screenplay to have more scenes for Priya.

Omar was quoted as saying, "Suddenly, when these kids get something undeserved, they don’t understand it. There are a lot of people to advise them. When the shooting began, everyone was innocent – and that’s what I wanted. But suddenly some of them became famous and the others became nothing. There came friction between the actors. Priya and Roshan became very conscious. These kids who never asked the story of the film before suddenly began giving their opinions on the story."