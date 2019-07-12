In Com Staff July 12 2019, 11.28 am July 12 2019, 11.28 am

Pa Ranjith, who has directed films like Attakathi, Madras, Kaala and Kabali, is drowned in sorrow now. His father M Pandurangan passed away early on Friday morning around 2 AM. He was 63 years old. He had not been keeping well for some time and had been undergoing treatment at the Apollo Hospitals, Chennai. However, he stopped responding to the treatments. The funeral for Ranjith’s father will take place on Friday evening, around 5 pm at his home town Karlapakkam, near Thirunindravoor in the Thiruvallur district. Condolence messages have been pouring in from industry friends and families.

Pa Ranjith, known for supporting the cause of Dalits, was initially an atheist but later changed to Christianity. His wife Anita is a devout Christian. However, now it is being said that he has converted to Buddhism. On the other hand, his father was reported to be a follower of communist ideologies. K Balakrishnan, State Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has expressed his condolences on behalf of the party when he stated that he was shocked to learn about the demise of Ranjith’s father Pandurangan due to illness. He has also expressed his condolences to Ranjith’s family on behalf of CPI (M). He further mentioned that on behalf of CPI (M), G Ramakrishnan who is the chief member of the politburo will take part in the funeral.

Pa Ranjith earlier ran into serious controversy when he passed derogatory comments about Chola ruler Raja Raja Cholan recently, in a meeting. Further on, complaints were filed against him and the director also sought anticipatory bail in this regard, which was eventually granted to him. He also has a production house Neelam Productions through which he made his debut production venture - Pariyerum Perumal, directed by Mari Selvaraj. The second production venture from his banner is Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu which is awaiting release now. Ranjith is debuting in Bollywood as a director through a biopic on Birsa Munda.

On this sad occasion, we offer our heartfelt condolences to Ranjith’s family and pray that his father's soul rests in peace.