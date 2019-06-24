In Com Staff June 24 2019, 5.38 pm June 24 2019, 5.38 pm

The name Endemol may not be familiar to everyone but for all those who are avid watchers of the TV reality show Bigg Boss, it might ring a bell somewhere, as the firm is behind the production of this popular TV show. Endemol Shine India is a part of Endemol Shine Group, who are a global content creator, producer and distributor who works across scripted and non-scripted genres. Founded in 2015, it is led in India by Abhishek Rege. In India, Endemol is behind the production of Master Chef India, Bigg Boss and Khataron Ki Khiladi. The interesting information on the company is that they would be bankrolling a project for director Pandiraj.

Shedding light on this project, Abhishek Rage who is the CEO of Endemol Shine India stated, “Besides associating ourselves with TV content, we are also thinking to diversify into film content across a few regional languages. Tamil is one film industry we are seriously contemplating to set our foot in. In this connection, we met director Pandiraj who has two interesting scripts. We are planning to bankroll one of them. The cast, crew and other details would be announced in the course of time”. Not to miss the fact that the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil began yesterday, the 23rd June, with Kamal Haasan hosting the show.