Director Perarasu defends Vijay in Sarkar smoking controversy

Director Perarasu collaborated with Thalapathy Vijay on the blockbuster Thirupachi back in 2005. The two quickly followed this up with the successful Sivakasi in 2005-end. The director can be credited for giving Vijay a huge fan base in the rural centres with these loud, unabashed mass masala entertainers. Every now and then, reports suggest the two would be reuniting for their third film but nothing has materialised yet.

In a recent event, the director came out in support of Vijay who has constantly been in the news whether it is the Sarkar smoking controversy or his donation of 70 lakhs towards Kerala flood relief.

"Vijay sir is extremely popular in Kerala, right up there with Mammooty sir and Mohanlal sir. All the politicians and social activists who criticized him for his Sarkar smoking poster didn't bother appreciating him when he donated 70 lakhs towards Kerala Flood Relief. It's not a small amount! One must appreciate such noble deeds. Did those critics even donate anything? Politicians generally only talk and give sermons, whereas actors preach as well as practice. Vijay sir, Rajini sir and Vikram sir have all gone out of their way and donated lakhs of money," he said.

This sensible speech by Perarasu has gone viral among Vijay’s fans.