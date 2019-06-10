Lmk June 10 2019, 5.00 pm June 10 2019, 5.00 pm

After a heady success of the spy action thriller PSV Garuda Vega, ‘Angry Star’ fame Rajasekhar is back with his next movie Kalki. Prashanth Varma, the talented young director, who impressed one and all with the experimental psychological drama 'Awe' last year has helmed Kalki. Kalki has been produced by C Kalyan under his Happy Movies banner. Kalki has completed its production process, and the makers are all set to release the film on June 28.

Producer C Kalyan sounds excited about the film, "Kalki is an out and out commercial potboiler. The trailer which was released recently has received a tremendous response and the same will happen with the film once it releases. Very soon, we will release the songs and also announce the pre-release event's date. Music director Shravan Bhardwaj has given good tunes and is working on the background score now. The post-production is going on in full swing and Kalki will release on June 28th."

Mrs Jeevitha Rajasekhar says, "Kalki is a different mass entertainer which will suit the image of Rajasekhar perfectly. The film has created a superb buzz on social media thanks to the trailer. Director Prasanth Varma has showcased Rajasekhar in a new style, which all the fans and audience will love. The stylish narration will be the highlight of the film."

Prasanth was quoted saying, "Kalki is an edge of the seat thriller which the audience will enjoy just like an India - Pakistan cricket match. Producer Kalyan gave me a free hand with respect to the budget, which will manifest itself on the screen in a grand manner."