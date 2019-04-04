Director Rajesh: Oru Kal Oru Kannadi is Sivakarthikeyan's all-time favourite film

Lmk April 04 2019, 4.25 pm April 04 2019, 4.25 pm

Santhanam and director Rajesh formed a cracking combination and delivered quite a few blockbuster films such as Siva Manasula Sakthi, Boss Engira Baskaran and Oru Kal Oru Kannadi. They also delivered the moderately successful VSOP, in which Arya was the lead hero. ‘Santa’ was almost seen as the ‘hero' in all these films and totally dominated the actual lead hero with his presence. Since Santhanam has decided to only play lead hero roles henceforth, he hasn’t been acting as the comedian in the director’s recent films. In Rajesh’s upcoming Mr Local, there are three comedians - Sathish, Yogi Babu and Robo Shankar to fill Santhanam’s void. Veteran comedian Thambi Ramaiah will also be seen in the film, traveling with Nayanthara’s character throughout.

In a recent interview, Rajesh expressed hope that he would work with Santhanam soon. He siad, “My next film would mostly be with Santhanam and composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, if all things fall in place. I do miss his comedy counters in my films; the audience also misses his presence in my films. His slot as a ‘star comedian’ is still vacant! But as a friend, I completely support his decision to only play hero roles henceforth. Sivakarthikeyan is a big Santhanam fan himself; Oru Kal Oru Kannadi is his all time favourite film. He saw Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 even before me and raved about the comedy scenes in the film.”

Santhanam is currently busy with the shooting of his next comedy entertainer, A1 directed by debutant Johnson. The film will hit the screens later this summer.