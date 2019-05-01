Director Saran is planning another gangster movie, features Arav in the lead

Lmk May 01 2019, 2.15 pm May 01 2019, 2.15 pm

Director Saran has delivered a bunch of hit films in the past, such as Kadhal Mannan, Amarkalam, Gemini, Attagasam and Vasool Raja MBBS. He has been a key director in Thala Ajith’s career showcasing him as a mass action star in Amarkalam and Attagasam. But of late, the director’s films such as Modhi Vilayadu, Asal and Aayirathil Iruvar have sunk without a trace not leaving any impact. Saran is now almost ready with his next film titled Market Raja MBBS. Bigg Boss fame Arav is playing the lead role, while Radikaa Sarathkumar plays his mother’s role and Kavya Thapar is the heroine.

The first look poster of this film was launched recently, featuring Arav and Radikaa. The poster has quite a dark, grungy feel to it; both Arav and Radikaa will be playing gangsters in the film. Saran conveyed more details about the film and the lead actors, to a news daily.

“Radikaa plays a don in Perambur. She has stepped into her father, MR Radha’s shoes to play this character. She will be mimicking MR Radha sir’s body language and voice modulation to a certain extent. And, it doesn’t feel like Arav is a newbie. Compared to Bigg Boss Tamil, the audiences will see him in an all-new avatar in this film; Arav will have an eccentric side to him in this film. Market Raja MBBS will be different from my other hit gangster films in the past”, said Saran.

Simon K King who has impressed us with his work in films like Sathya and Kolaigaran will be scoring the music for Market Raja MBBS.