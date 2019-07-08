In Com Staff July 08 2019, 5.29 pm July 08 2019, 5.29 pm

Vijay Sethupathi has had a great year with releases like Super Deluxe and Sindhubaadh. Although the latter was not a hit at the box office, the audience loved Vijay’s performance in it. We all know that he has an array of projects releasing or in production. It is also known that he has teamed up with Seenu Ramasamy for a film which has been titled Maamanithan. Now, the director of the film has given a fresh update on the same! Taking to Twitter, he announced that the post-production work on the film has begun. He also stated that the film will release sometime in September or October.

Along with the news, he posted a picture of Vijay Sethupathi along with some crew from the film. This sure is exciting news for fans who have been eager to watch Vijay more and more on the big screen. Although the exact date has not been given, we hope that it releases sooner than soon! Sethupathi will be seen as an auto driver in Maamanithan and the first look from the film is already out. The satellite and digital rights have been sold to Zee Tamil channel. The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, Ilayaraja and Karthik Raja. Sreekar Prasad is handling the editing, while M Sukumar handles the cinematography. It will be interesting to see Vijay in such a role.