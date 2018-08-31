Director Selvaraghavan apologises profusely for NGK delay

As reported earlier, Suriya's NGK won't be making to theaters for Diwali due to issues which have plagued its production over the past few months. The film got off to a brisk start but factors like the Kollywood industry strike and director Selvaraghavan's health issues have taken a toll on the film's progress.

Selvaraghavan took to Twitter on Thursday evening to apologise to his fans and followers who've been anticipating a Sarkar vs. NGK clash all along.

"My dear friends. We are so sorry about the delay. We were all working so hard but there were few things which happened beyond our control. Now we will work much harder and try to bring you a good film. As always your support means everything to us and thanks for the understanding."

The next possible release date for NGK is Christmas in December-end. But films like Karthi’s Dev and Raghava Lawrence’s Kanchana 3 are also eyeing this slot, and the industry cannot afford a clash between three big films.

Will it be a Pongal release then for NGK? Thala Ajith’s Viswasam has already announced a Pongal release and it may see competition from this Suriya starrer.

Vijay vs. Suriya didn’t materialise, will Ajith vs. Suriya happen? Alas, this is Kollywood and nothing is certain on release dates until the very last minute!