Director Shankar feels bad about not using the voice of the late director Mahendran for Akshay Kumar in 2.0

In Com Staff April 02 2019, 7.20 pm April 02 2019, 7.20 pm

The entire film industry and common audiences have been paying homage and their last respects to the departed director R Mahendran who left for his heavenly abode early this morning (2nd April) in Chennai after suffering from renal problems. Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan had paid their obeisance to the director and they were understandably moved and upset about the demise of Mahendran who holds a special place in the annals of Tamil cinema, thanks to his well-crafted films.

Director Shankar was one of the few who came in to pay his respect to the departed technician. Talking to the media, Shankar said, “We are all used to films making an impact and staying with us for a couple of days. But Mahendran’s films stay with us even after so many years, creating a deep impact. His films are talked about even today. He is a very good human being and I am very saddened by his death. While I was doing 2.0, I requested him to come and dub for Akshay Kumar and he immediately obliged me. Unfortunately, I could not use his voice”. Actor Jayaprakash’s voice was what we got to hear in the final version in 2.0.

Director Mahendran’s last directorial was for NFDC and the film was called as Saasanam which featured Arvind Swami and Gautami. He also announced a film later with Ilayaraja as the music composer which was touted to be produced by Prakash Raj. But the project never took off. Towards the last few years, Mahendran concentrated on acting and he played a powerful antagonist in Atlee-Vijay film Theri which got him many accolades. He was a part of faculty in Dhananjayan’s BOFTA which teaches all the aspects of filmmaking.