Director Shankar's Mudhalvan story comes to life in Ukraine as media man becomes President!

It is 25 years since director Shankar made his directorial debut and one of his magnum opus flicks - Mudhalvan is in its' 20th year! This movie, a political action thriller starring Arjun Sarja, Manisha Koirala and Raghuvaran in the lead, revolved around how a TV channel's cameraman turns a show host and interviews the Chief Minister and a tricky question lands himself on the hot seat for a day. Just by his activities as Chief Minister for a day, the cameraman impresses the state's people enough to actively enter politics. Mudhalvan came in like a breath of fresh air in Kollywood and turned out to become a resounding success at the box office. It also won a number of awards from across the country and was also remade in a number of other languages. Now, we have a situation where something similar has happened in real life.

The Ukrainian Presidential elections happened recently and Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelensky won with an overwhelming majority and has become the President to be. Zelensky defeated the incumbent President Petro Poroshenko by securing 73.2% as compared to the 24.5% for Poroshenko. The election results are very significant as many believe this would play a major role in Ukraine's relationship with Russia. The most interesting part about Volodymyr Zelensky's ascension to become Ukraine's First Man is that he is an actor who played the same role on the comedy TV series - Servant of the People. After working in a number of movies and featuring in leading comedy shows, Zelensky started featuring in Political circles when he spoke out against the intention of the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture to ban Russian artists and their work from Ukraine. However, most of his initial art related work was in Russian, eliciting a mixed response from the people of Ukraine.

Zelensky began working in the TV show Servant of the People in 2015 and on this show he played a mid-thirties high-school history teacher, whose rant against corrupt politicians lands him the post of Ukrainian President. Now, this has come true in real life also, after the people working on the TV show floated a political party in the same name and announced Zelensky's candidacy for the President. His comprehensive victory in the polls show his standing amidst the people and it would be interesting to see how his period as President would reflect on Ukraine, overall! Meanwhile, there are reports that the losing candidate Poroshenko has warned the people of Ukraine that Zelensky's win would work in Russia's favour and return Ukraine to its fold! Now, this whole story has panned out just as director Shankar portrayed in Mudhalvan. We hope there is a happy ending to this real-life story too...