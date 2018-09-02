Director Siva to reunite with his Siruthai team!

Director Siva is known for his repeat associations with Thala Ajith. The two are in the process of completing their 4th film together, Viswasam, which will be released for Pongal 2019. Their Veeram and Vedalam were successful ventures while Vivegam failed to meet the high expectations. Viswasam is a proper mass masala entertainer in the director's trademark style and is expected to cap their combination on a successful note. After completing Viswasam, Ajith is expected to work with director Vinoth on the Tamil remake of Pink.

Siva is meanwhile expected to associate with leading production house Studio Green, the firm which bankrolled the director's debut film Siruthai which was a blockbuster hit back in 2011. More details about this Siva - Studio Green film are expected to be made official in the coming days. Studio Green is a production house which is known for their mass entertainers and this new film is also believed to be one such.

Siva was recently spotted in Chennai at the press meet of the Samantha - Aadhi starrer U Turn which is slated to release on September 13th.