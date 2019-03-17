Director Suseenthiran wants Thala Ajith to join politics

Director Suseenthiran is among a handful of outspoken directors in the Tamil film fraternity. What he says won’t make much sense at times but he still boldly makes his thoughts public through handwritten notes posted on his social media handles. The latest instance of the director creating some noise is through a Tamil handwritten note requesting Thala Ajith to join politics and serve the public.

In his note, he has written, “Ajithkumar, you are the only one who is capable of bringing about a change in TN Dravidian politics which hasn’t changed much over the past 40 years. For the welfare of Tamil people, I request you to come to politics. This is the perfect time, Thalaiva. Come and make a change. I’m writing this as one among the crores of people who await your entry to politics.”

This note has created a big flutter and has generated many opinions. Suseenthiran has most certainly made it to the news headlines; something that his recent films clearly failed to do. Many Thala fans have expressed a different opinion and want their star to stay away from politics. There are some who have expressed favourable opinions too.

It must be noted that Ajith recently sent out a press statement distancing himself from electoral politics and stating that his only link to politics is as a voter. One wonders if this note by Suseenthiran would even reach Thala or create any sort of flutter in his thought process!