In Com Staff June 25 2019, 8.35 am June 25 2019, 8.35 am

Genius was a middling film directed by Suseenthiran, which had Roshan playing the lead and he also produced it. The film questioned the education system and all the pressures that the children are put through in the system. Lack of good research, an interesting narrative and an amateur direction resulted in the film's failure, despite Yuvan Shankar Raja's music and Gurudev’s cinematography. Critics opined that the only saving grace of the film was the music. Now, Roshan’s next film will be bankrolled by none other than national award winning director Vetri Maaran.

Our sources have confirmed the news when they say, “Director Vetri Maaran for his Grass Root film Company will be bankrolling this venture where Roshan will be playing the lead. A newcomer named Karthik will be directing the movie”. Additional input on this project is that the unit is in their pre-production phase and that the shooting will begin next month. Our sources also add, “The unit wants to complete the shooting in two months straight and release the film during the month of Dussehra”.