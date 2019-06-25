Genius was a middling film directed by Suseenthiran, which had Roshan playing the lead and he also produced it. The film questioned the education system and all the pressures that the children are put through in the system. Lack of good research, an interesting narrative and an amateur direction resulted in the film's failure, despite Yuvan Shankar Raja's music and Gurudev’s cinematography. Critics opined that the only saving grace of the film was the music. Now, Roshan’s next film will be bankrolled by none other than national award winning director Vetri Maaran.
Our sources have confirmed the news when they say, “Director Vetri Maaran for his Grass Root film Company will be bankrolling this venture where Roshan will be playing the lead. A newcomer named Karthik will be directing the movie”. Additional input on this project is that the unit is in their pre-production phase and that the shooting will begin next month. Our sources also add, “The unit wants to complete the shooting in two months straight and release the film during the month of Dussehra”.
It has to be recalled that Vetri Maaran is right now busy with the post-production work of Dhanush starrer Asuran, which is funded by Kalaipuli Thanu for V Creations. Vetri Maaran has also produced films such as Udhayam NH 4, Kaaka Muttai, Kodi, and Annanukku Jai. When a director like Vetri Maaran is bankrolling a venture, the natural and normal thought of any individual is that the film would be good enough. Roshan is also much excited about this and is looking forward to commencing shooting. The team is expected to give the other details such as actors, supporting cast, music director, DoP, editor and other information soon. Stay tuned and we will ensure that the updates come in non-stop!