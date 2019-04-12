Director Vijay clarifies confusion over the first look release of his next project!

In Com Staff April 12 2019, 8.21 pm April 12 2019, 8.21 pm

Devi 2, which has Prabhudeva and Tamannaah in the lead roles, has fans intrigued with all the promotional activity that has been going on. Earlier it was announced that the film would be releasing on April 12 and fans were wondering what director Vijay’s next project would be! On April 10, it was revealed that Vijay’s next would be announced on Thursday and along with this poster, a few names of the crew members were released. However, on Thursday a new poster was revealed for Abhinetri 2, which is the Telugu version of Devi 2. This confused fans and they were left wondering as to whether the earlier announcement was for director Vijay's new project or if it was actually for Abhinetri 2 only.

To clarify this, we got in touch with director Vijay and he said, “There is no new project as of now. I am busy with Devi 2 and that’s all. Do not go by April 10’s poster, because it was fan made. We have released an official poster on Thursday and that was the actual announcement to be made.” Well, it seems like Vijay is making sure that the release of Devi 2 is perfect and wants to begin work on his next only after this movie's release. Abhinetri 2 will be releasing on the same day as Devi 2. As mentioned earlier, this is the Telugu version of the bilingual movie.

This film is being produced by Dr Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International and Trident Arts R Ravindran. The rest of the cast includes Nandita Swetha, Kovai Sarala, RJ Balaji, Sathish and Yogi Babu. There are high hopes on this movie, as the prequel Devi met with a lot of success. Stay tuned for further updates!