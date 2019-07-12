In Com Staff July 12 2019, 5.29 pm July 12 2019, 5.29 pm

Director AL Vijay who has made films like Deiiva Thirumagal, Madarasapattinam, and Kireedom among others, got married to Dr. R Aishwarya, yesterday. The event was attended by close relatives and friends only. This is the director's second marriage. He was earlier married to actress Amala Paul but the couple got divorced in 2017. AL Vijay had also cast her in two of his films Deiiva Thirumagal and later Thalaivaa. Reports stated that there were issues because Amala wanted to continue acting, while that was not encouraged in Vijay’s household. Interestingly, AL Vijay’s father AL Azhagappan is also a producer and actor.

There were talks earlier that they were looking out for a suitable bride for Vijay. Later on, the director issued a press note mentioning that he would be getting married in July and that it is an arranged wedding which would be held as a private affair. He stated, “I am happy to announce my marriage with Dr. R Aishwarya and it is going to be a private ceremony which will be held in July 2019. With all your love and blessings, am embarking on a new chapter in my life! Just like everyone, my life travelled through different stages involving success, failure, joy, and pain. But what stood by me through all such occasions is the strong support from the press media.” He also added that the media had always respected his privacy and that’s why he thought it was important to share the news of his second marriage with them.

There was just one picture of the bride and the groom with the groom’s parents - AL Azhagappan and his wife. Since it is his second wedding, perhaps the director thought to play it a little low key. Reactions from his first wife Amala Paul are awaited. Meanwhile, we wish the director and his bride Dr. Aishwarya a very happy married life!