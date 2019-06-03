In Com Staff June 03 2019, 6.09 pm June 03 2019, 6.09 pm

While it is totally an uphill task for many directors to churn out one film in many years, we have director Vijay who manages to release at least two of his directorials every year. Earlier in April, his film Watchman featuring G V Prakash hit the screens and now last week, his other film Devi 2 featuring Prabhu Deva, Tamannaah, Kovai Sarala, R J Balaji and others got released. This was the sequel to his 2016 film Devi featuring almost the same actors but for Kovai Sarala. Devi 2 just like Devi received good positive response and seems to be a sleeper hit for the vacation season. On a question of sequels, Vijay mentions that he loves to do a sequel of actor Vijay’s film Thalaivaa.

In an interview to a popular daily, Vijay had discussed quite a few subjects from his projects to Devi 2 and sequels for his other films. To a poser on what prompted the director to make a sequel for his film when he has not done sequels in his career, the director was quoted as saying, “When we had wrapped Devi, we knew that there was enough scope for a sequel. However, I did not have any idea then. That’s why I worked on Vanamagan, Karu, Lakshmi and Watchman. Once I did have a proper story on board, we began Devi 2”.