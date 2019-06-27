In Com Staff June 27 2019, 9.25 pm June 27 2019, 9.25 pm

VV Vinayak’s last directorial venture was Intelligent, in which Sai Dharam Tej and Lavanya Tripathi played the lead roles but it was a huge commercial flop. Now, it seems like the director is in for more shocks. According to several reports, GHMC has demolished the newly constructed house of the director at Vattinagulapally, in Hyderabad. Reports state that the under-construction part of his house was demolished by the officials on Thursday morning. Reportedly, the officials had sent a couple of notices that the construction is violating the G.O. 111. It seems that the director had permissions to only construct a two-storeyed building but went on to build a six-storeyed building without the required approval. He also reportedly never replied to the notices sent to him.

The director was supposed to move into the house in 2020. Vinayak is yet to comment on this and has not reacted to any of the news either. A report in a leading media states that Narsingi and the surrounding areas fall under Gandipet Lake. To save this water body, the Government brought a Government Order Number - 111, that specified certain rules for constructing houses. Along with the director’s house, many other houses were demolished too. All of them were violating the rules and thus this action was taken. A report also states that the director had only obtained a letter from the Village Sarpanch to further expand his house, but that was invalid.