Directors Mohan Raja and Ram share some lovely Thani Oruvan moments

Director Mohan Raja’s career as a director soared to a whole new league after the blockbuster success of Thani Oruvan back in 2015. This action thriller also received unanimously great reviews for its intelligent content. The passionate director is now busy with the scripting work of the sequel to the film, which will go on floors once hero Jayam Ravi is free from his other commitments. It is also said that the producers of Thani Oruvan, AGS Entertainment, are going slow on the second part since they are busy with producing ‘Thalapathy 63’ currently and don’t want to focus on another biggie simultaneously. On Monday night, Mohan Raja tweeted in a very positive tone about the progress of the second part and how director Ram called him and appreciated him for the brilliant first part and asked him to go about the second part very carefully and meticulously.

In A moment of high in Script work of TO nxt part, Me to my ADs : ‘expectations reach pannidalamla’ Ads : ‘200% sir’ phone rings @Director_Ram : ‘Raja Marubadi TO pathutuirukken, Miga periya uzhaippu, epdi ipdi, nxt part carefula pannunga‘$&@! :))) “Passion will win” :))👍👍 — Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) May 13, 2019

Waiting for Thani Oruvan 2 Raja... எதிர்ப்பார்ப்புகளுடனும் பிரியங்களுடனும்... — Ram (@Director_Ram) May 14, 2019

It’s nice to see two top directors, belonging to two completely diverse schools of thought, openly appreciate each other’s work on a public platform. Mohan Raja is also one of the directors who are constantly in the news for a possible film with Thalapathy Vijay. The two had collaborated on the successful Velayudham back in 2011. Now both of them are in a far better position in their respective careers, and a potential reunion will generate feverish expectations right away. But it looks like Raja will do Thani Oruvan 2 as his next film, whenever that begins!