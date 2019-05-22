Disco Shanthi and Sri Hari's son Meghamsh to debut soon with Rajdhoot!

In Com Staff May 22 2019, 12.07 am May 22 2019, 12.07 am

It is quite natural for anyone to follow in the footsteps of their parents' career. Going by that norm, we have seen many celebrity kids taking a liking to the profession of their father and mother. There are quite a few examples in the film industry and the latest one to follow the trail of his parents is Meghamsh Srihari, the second son of actress Disco Shanthi and her late actor husband Sri Hari. Meghamsh will be debuting in a film titled as Rajdhoot in Telugu which will be directed by newcomers Dasari Carthyk and Arjun.

To be funded by MLV Satyanarayana of Lakshya Productions, Rajdhoot will have a newcomer as the female lead. This film is a youthful romantic entertainer and right now the shooting is underway. Our sources say, “Meghamsh, born and raised in a family of actors, always wanted to be a hero. His mom Disco Shanthi wanted him to complete basic education and then try his luck in films. Luckily for him, he cleared the audition for Rajdhoot and got the offer to play the lead in it.”

Acting in front of the camera is not new to Meghamsh as he had appeared as a child artist in the film Bhairavaa which starred Sri Hari. It has to be recalled that Sri Hari’s end came suddenly when he died of a liver problem at the age of 49, in Mumbai, in 2013. Since then Disco Shanthi has been raising Meghamsh and his elder brother Shashank, all alone. It is said that the elder son Shashank wants to become a director and is preparing himself to get into that field. Meghamsh is just 20, handsome and is waiting to prove his talent in front of the camera. For this young star, his dad is the role model. We wish Meghamsh Srihari all success and hope his maiden venture turns out to be a huge hit!