DMK slaps actor Radha Ravi with a suspension note for his vulgar comments against Nayanthara

Women may be scaling great heights in their respective chosen fields but there are hoards of men out there who continue to exist in their delusional, insecure world and make regressive and derogatory remarks on them. Actor/politician Radha Ravi tops in this list. In an event to launch the trailer of Nayanthara’s Kolaiyudhir Kaalam he slut shamed the actress and passed such archaic comments on her and also women in general which has caused a huge uproar. This has snowballed into a huge issue.

"Nayanthara has acted as a ghost and as goddess Sita as well. Earlier, K R Vijaya was the most popular choice to play the role of a goddess. Today, anyone can be cast to play a goddess. They can cast someone who you want to pray to when you look at them, they can also cast someone you want to call towards you when you see them," Radha Ravi said.

Since this is the season of elections and the political parties have to get up from their slumber on few issues and express their take, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam aka DMK which is being led by M K Stalin to which Radha Ravi belongs, was quick in suspending the actor. DMK general secretary K Anbazhagan issued press note that said, “Actor Radha Ravi is being temporarily suspended from primary membership of the party and all party posts for breaching party discipline and acting in a manner that brings disrepute to the party”.

Radha Ravi is known for his vile, male chauvinistic opinions and has always been in the news for such anti women comments. It still remains a surprise why he is being called for events which have no connection with him. There are a few who clap and whistle for whatever he says and perhaps the team thought that his talk might show some spotlight on the film. Whatever be the case, people like Radha Ravi will have to understand the power of women whether they like or not. Hope the suspension is made into a permanent one and people like him learn their lesson.