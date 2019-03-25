image
Monday, March 25th 2019
English
DMK slaps actor Radha Ravi with a suspension note for his vulgar comments against Nayanthara

Regional

DMK slaps actor Radha Ravi with a suspension note for his vulgar comments against Nayanthara

Radha Ravi who is known for his insensitive digs passed the comment at the trailer launch of Nayanthara's upcoming film Kolayuthir Kaalam.

back
DMKDravida Munnetra Kazhagamfilm industryK AnbazhagannayantharaRadha RaviTrending In South
nextVishal Krishna and Raashi Khanna's upcoming movie Ayogya wraps up shoot

within