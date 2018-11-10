Does Thala Ajith have a third look in Viswasam?

Thala Ajith starrer Viswasam successfully wrapped up on Friday, as the team finished their final leg of shoot in Pune. Cinematographer Vetri confirmed the news through his Twitter page, sharing a photo of himself along with Ajith and director Siva.

Thala Ajith is seen with a clean shaven look in the photo, hinting at a probable third look that he might sport in the film. The first look poster showcased the actor with a thick beard in both his looks, but if this new shade stays, it might be an additional treat that his fans would love. Stunt director Dhilip Subbarayan, who is working with Ajith for the first time in Viswasam, shared his own picture with the star from the shooting spot.

Director Siva and his team will now shift their focus to the post-production process of the film, working at the right speed to meet the Pongal release date as announced earlier. Viswasam will be competing with Superstar Rajinikanth's Petta which will also hit the screens for the Tamil festival which falls on the 11th of January. The audio launch of Viswasam will take place sometime in December, being the single promotional event for the film.

Now that he is done with this film, Ajith will take a short break before he gets onto his next with director H Vinoth, touted to be a remake of the Bollywood thriller Pink. The new project will be bankrolled by Boney Kapoor with Yuvan Shankar Raja scoring the music.