DoP Ravi K Chandran confirms that a majority of Adithya Varma shooting is over

That Varmaa directed by Bala, featuring Dhruv Vikram, got shelved just before the film’s release is a piece of old news. Post the dumping of the film, producer Mukesh immediately announced that the next version will very soon be ready and mentioned that the title of the film would be Adithya Varma. This new version has Dhruv Vikram as the lead with Banita Sandhu as his on-screen pair. Gireesaaya, the associate of Sandeep Vanga who directed the original Arjun Reddy in Telugu, is directing Adithya Varma.

As regards the other cast and crew, senior cinematographer Ravi K Chandran is cranking the lens while Radhan is scoring music. Priya Anand plays an important role while Anbu Thasan plays Dhruv’s friend in this film. In the interim, there was a rumour that Adithya Varma had been dropped. Producer Mukesh trashed all such talks and stated that the unit is going to Portugal for a song shoot. He also announced the release of the film to be in July. This had, in fact, upped the spirit of those who were waiting for an update on Adithya Varma.

Now, hero Dhruv Vikram had shared a picture of him, DoP Ravi K Chandran, Dhruv’s dad Chiyaan Vikram and director Gireesaya from Portugal on his Instagram account and wondered about who said things can’t be better the second time. Ravi K Chandran had also shared the same picture on his Twitter handle and stated that the team is in Portugal and had completed 65% of the shoot in record time. He thanked the crew and also claimed producer Mukesh to be incredible. This sure rings a positive bell for Adithya Varma. We hope they complete the film in time to hit the screens in July.