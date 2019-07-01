In Com Staff July 01 2019, 6.18 pm July 01 2019, 6.18 pm

Vijay Deverakonda’s name and fame are not unknown to the masses. Ever since he made his debut in 2011, the star has been a hot favourite among his fans. So, needless to say, expectations from his brother, Anand Deverakonda, are huge as well. As already known, Anand is making his debut with the upcoming film which has been titled Dorasaani. While the teaser of the film was out a while back, now the makers have unveiled the trailer as well! We must say the performances of Anand as well as the actress, Shivathmika Rajasekhar, is extremely commendable. The trailer tells the tale of a love story at the time of extremely prevalent casteism.

The trailer opens with Anand, his struggles and how he falls in love with Shivathmika’s character. While the teaser showed us the beautiful moments between the two, the trailer shows the struggles the couple goes through to keep their love. In the trailer, we see that Anand is playing the role of a painter’s son while Shivathmika is playing an upper caste woman. One scene particularly will hit you hard is when Anand is offered water by Shivathmika, he asks whether he can drink their water. Watching this in 2019 will surely make you cringe. The makers have shown something that was hugely prevalent during Zamindar times. How the lower caste people were not even allowed to drink water from the upper caste houses.

Take a look at the trailer here: