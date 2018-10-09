Double delight: Vijay Antony and Arun Vijay to team up next!

Even though his next film - Alauddinin Arputha Camera - is still going through the post-production phase, director Naveen (of Moodar Koodam fame) is already laying the bricks for his next film that will star Vijay Antony. Now, we hear an exciting update on this project.

According to the latest reports in Kollywood actor Arun Vijay, who has been receiving great praise for his work in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, will be essaying an important role in the film.

T Siva of Amma Creations will be bankrolling this project under his home banner. This is the very first time that Vijay Antony is doing a film for another production house, as he has self-produced all of his films till date. This project is expected to go on floors in December, once both the actors complete their ongoing commitments.

Vijay Antony has lined up his Thimiru Pudichavan for a Diwali release and is now working on the multi-starrer Kolaikaran where he shares the screen space with Action King Arjun. On the other hand, Arun Vijay is looking forward to the release of his Thadam in which he has played a dual role. He is also making his Bollywood debut through Prabhas’ Saaho, where he has an interesting part.​