June 26 2019, 11.45 pm

Angry Star Dr. Rajasekhar made his career playing the roles of an angry young man and a policeman to perfection. However, after a period his career plateaued and there were a lot of expectations riding on his 2017 movie PSV Garuda Vega, which was directed by Praveen Sattaru. This movie was produced by M Koteswara Raju's Jyo Star Enterprises and starred Pooja Kumar as the female lead. The cast also included Kishore, Adith Arun Shraddha Das, and Sanjay Reddy among others. This spy thriller gave Dr. Rajasekhar's career a fresh lease of life and had a very good run at the Box Office. Following this movie's success, Dr Rajasekhar announced another action-packed cop story Kalki, with the blockbuster Awe director Prashanth Varma. Now, we have an update on the veteran actor's next project.

As Kalki is scheduled to hit the screens on June 28, the expectations for this movie have also been building up. The team recently launched the movie's trailer and it only adds to the hype around the movie. Meanwhile, there are reports that Rajasekhar would next be working on the sequel to his blockbuster movie PSV Garuda Vega. The industry is abuzz with talks of this news. PSV Garuda Vega had an ending which had scope for a sequel and it looks like the action star is planning to make use of this. However, the details of this sequel's cast and crew are yet to be announced and an official statement on this is expected soon.