Antara Kashyap August 15 2019, 2.05 pm August 15 2019, 2.05 pm

The legendary Dr. Rajkumar’s is one of the biggest scions ever, in Sandalwood and his acting prowess is known to one and all. Now, his grandson Vinay Rajkumar had wowed everybody with his performance in Ananthu vs Nusrath. The film went on to become a huge success at the Box Office and people applauded Vinay’s performance in the film. Since then, his fans have been wondering what his next project will be. According to a report in the media, Vinay has signed another project and this film will see him in a new and unique avatar. While initially the film was reportedly titled Veerakesari, it is now being said that the title has been changed to Yuvakesari! That sure sounds like an interesting title.

A report in a leading daily suggests that this film, which is helmed by Govardhan, was earlier titled Veerakesari but the makers then changed it to Yuvakesari. According to the report in the daily, the project is set to go on floors in September and shoot will begin in Karnataka from November. No details are still out about the rest of the film’s cast and crew. Hopefully, we will get to hear more about this project soon. The pre-production work is currently on in full swing and the makers are deciding on the rest of the cast and crew currently. Vinay will also be seen in Devanur Chandru's upcoming film Gramayana. The teaser of this was released recently and everyone was surprised seeing the huge transformation the actor has gone through for this project.

Vinay will be seen playing the role of a village youth in this film and he is thus seen sporting a full-on rural getup for the same. It has been reported that his character’s name will be Sixth Sense Seena, in Gramayana. The film also stars Amrita Iyer, Sampath Maitreya, Aparna, Sita Kotte, Srinivas Prabhu, and Manjunath Hegde. Stay tuned for more updates!