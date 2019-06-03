In Com Staff June 03 2019, 10.10 am June 03 2019, 10.10 am

One of the most sought-after stars in the South - Vijay Deverakonda is on a roll in Tollywood and Kollywood. His Arjun Reddy struck a chord with the audiences and he has become a highly celebrated actor since. However, his last Tamil outing NOTA did not work the magic but expectations are quite high for his upcoming multi-lingual movie Dear Comrade. This movie, directed by Bharat Kamma, is being produced by the Mythri Movie Makers banner. It was reported that after completing his ongoing film with Anand Annamalai, Vijay Deverakonda was to work in a Tamil-Telugu bilingual for the Dream Warrior Pictures banner. There seems to be some trouble in this paradise!

We hear that Vijay Deverakonda has reportedly walked out of this project. Talking about this, our source close to the production house says, "Vijay Deverakonda was to work in a bilingual project with debutante director Sri Karthik, for Dream Warrior Pictures. However, unfortunately Vijay could not be a part of this project. So, the producers are currently on the lookout for a different hero to be a part of this venture. An official announcement on this will be made soon!" It is still not clear as to why Vijay Deverakonda is no longer a part of this project. Some sections state that he could not allocate dates because of his busy schedule while there are some reports stating creative differences between him and the team.